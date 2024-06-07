Have A Peek At The $2.3M Sydney Penthouse Rebel Wilson Is Selling & My Rental Has Mould

Australian actress, comedian, and highly redacted author Rebel Wilson has put her long-held investment apartment in Sydney onto the property market, in another move to sever her property ties to Australia. Who is going to be the person to buy the formerly celeb-owned property? Who knows, it might be you!

It probably won’t. Not unless you have a spare $2.3 million lying around, because that’s how much the asking price has been set to for the two level, two bedroom, “house-like” apartment in Balmain.

Rebel Wilson bought the property in 2015 for the price of $1.88 million when she purchased it off the plan, and is expecting to make at least $2.3 million at the auction on June 22.

The apartment is located above the heritage listed Lever Brothers soap factory in Balmain, has 184m2 of space, with two balconies, two bedrooms, and a rooftop terrace

More pictures of the home, as well as details on how to attend the auction, can be found here on the real estate agency’s website.

Neither Rebel Wilson, or anyone under the age of 50, are expected to appear at the auction.

The Pitch Perfect star and producer also sold another Sydney home in 2022, that time earning a cool $9.5 million.

What kind of landlord do you think Rebel Wilson is like? I suspect it would be like having the Prime Minister as a landlord, in that it would look cool on paper, ultimately it wouldn’t impact the day-to-day lifestyle.

One upside of having Rebel Wilson as your landlord would be that it would be a real nifty piece of trivia to know whenever you watch one of her movies.

One downside of having Rebel Wilson as your landlord would be that you have a landlord.

Anyway, that’s enough fantasising about ever breaking into the housing market for me. Back to the wonders of renting forever!