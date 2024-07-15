Rebel Wilson Sued For Defamation By Producers Following Scathing Allegations In IG Video

Aussie actor and comedian Rebel Wilson has been sued by three producers who worked on her directorial debut movie The Deb. The lawsuit comes days after she put them on blast on Instagram and accused them of sabotaging the movie’s premiere.

Last Thursday, Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram to slam the producers behind The Deb, accusing them of misconduct during filming, accusations which they vigorously deny.

“To have the joy of the movie being selected is one thing, but then to have the business partners involved in that movie turn around and say that, ‘no, the movie can’t premiere’ is just beyond devastating,” Wilson shared.

“Why are they saying this? Why are they stopping it from premiering at Toronto? Well, this dates back to October of last year when I discovered bad behaviour by these business partners.

“I reported their bad behaviour when I found out. Not minor things, big things. Inappropriate behaviour towards the lead actress of the film.”

Rebel went on to state the producers’ names in the video and continued to accuse them of trying to “bury” the project.

“This is the work of hundreds of people who’ve put their heart and soul into this,” the Pitch Perfect actor added.

Following the video, a lawsuit was filed against Wilson on Friday, US time, by Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden, who were name-dropped in the actor’s scathing Instagram video, per the Los Angeles Times.

In court documents obtained by the publication, the producers reportedly accuse Wilson of being a “bully”.

“Rebel is a bully who will disregard the interests of others to promote her own,” the lawsuit reportedly alleges.

“Rebel tried to intimidate Plaintiffs into giving her what she wanted by leveraging her persona and platform, with many millions of followers, to spread malicious lies about the Plaintiffs.”

The publication also reported that there were disputes over the writing credits for The Deb, which was originally a stage play by young writer Hannah Reilly, with music from Reilly and Megan Washington. Reilly was reportedly awarded a scholarship to Wilson prior to the alleged conflict.

The lawsuit also reportedly alleged that Wilson “revived a fictitious story” about Ghost “sexually harassing” the lead actor in The Deb before Wilson claimed that Ghost and Cameron “were embezzling from the Film’s budget.”

The three producers are seeking actual damages, alongside costs and expenses, NewsWire reports.

Rebel Wilson responds to defamation lawsuit

Rebel Wilson shared a behind-the-scene image of The Deb on Instagram in response to the news surrounding the lawsuit.

“It’s not defamation if it’s the TRUTH (those ‘producers’ who I mentioned in my last post have just filed a defamation suit against me and sent to the press),” the Aussie comedian wrote.

“Let our cool movie play at Toronto and stop messing about with a rubbish defamation suit against me!”

Prior to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for the trio shared a statement to Deadline that slammed Wilson’s claims.

“RW’s allegations are false, defamatory, and disappointing,” they said.

