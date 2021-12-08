Rebel Wilson has shared a supremely Aussie yarn about old mate Russell Crowe once telling her to “fuck off.”

Rebel and Rusty were presenting the award for best drama series at last night’s 2021 AACTA Awards when she shared the hilarious tale.

“I have to tell you guys a story about the very first time that I met Russell,” Rebel began.

“I was a young actor. I was like 19. And, um, he was sitting there having dinner with Nicole Kidman at STC [Sydney Theatre Company].

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God! and I went up to them and I was like really nervous, and he turned to me, and he looked me right in the eyes, and he just said, ‘Fuck off’.”

As the audience erupted into laughter, Rebel insisted: “It’s a true story!”

Rebel Wilson continued, “Many years later, Nicole Kidman gave me a scholarship to go to America and study comedy.”

“Um, Russell didn’t give me anything. No Rabbitohs merch – nothing,” she added.

“You know, he did, though, a few years ago, give me a hug, and then he, like, sweetly whispered in my ear, ‘I thought I told you to fuck off’.”

Screaming! Russell Crowe has yet to confirm or deny the story, but it legit sounds like something that would happen, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, missed the awards? Well it’s still available to watch on Foxtel, so go check it out to see Rebel say “fuck” multiple times in front of industry peeps. It’s an absolute treat and a half, I tell you.