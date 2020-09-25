It’s been a hugggee day for Rebel Wilson, who made her relationship with hot millionaire Jacob Busch red carpet AND Instagram official. Slay gurl.

Wilson posted a photo this morning with Busch on their way to Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. Oh yeah, the photo also features Helen Mirren, Kate Beckinsale AND a bloody chopper. Righteo.

Wilson and Busch were introduced last year but only started dating when Wilson returned to the US after quarantining in the great southern land…Australia, according to News.com.au.

So what do we know about Jacob Busch? Let’s do a deep dive into this hot mystery man.

Jacob Busch is a member of the Anhueser-Busch brewing dynasty and is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million USD (around $190 million Aussie dollarydoos).

Busch is reportedly 29 years old, which makes him 11 years Wilson’s (40) junior. But that really shouldn’t matter, because Leonardo Di Caprio has been dating women under 25 his whole life and no one even bats an eyelid. So good on Rebel in my opinion.

However, this isn’t Busch’s first rodeo dating an older woman. He was previously in a relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof, who is 25 years older than Busch. Again, you do you boo.

Busch is also super buff and according to People magazine, the couple have been motivating each other with health and fitness.

“He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys,” the anonymous source told People.

Before being busy with her new boo, Wilson was back in Aus working on the show LOL: Last One Laughing Australia, which takes ten Australian comedians and traps them in a room together for six hours, attempting to make each other laugh. The last one to laugh is crowned the winner. You can watch all the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Good on ya Rebel, but personally I prefer you with Bumper (Adam DeVine) in Pitch Perfect.