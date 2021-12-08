Aussie actor and comedian Rebel Wilson has sat down with the BBC to open up about her incredible weight loss journey and the pushback she received from her own team in Hollywood once she decided to prioritise her health.

Wilson set off on a “year of health” in January 2020, and has been sharing constant updates about her weight loss on her Instagram.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health. I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’” she told the BBC.

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Yikes. Hollywood fkn sucks.

“I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviours I was doing [were] not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night,” she said.

“That was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.

“I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer and having to perform every day and that pressure and internal stress to be able to perform like that.”

Wilson announced her split from mega-rich superyacht owning boyfriend Jacob Busch at the start of the year, and has started to embrace the #single life, as she deserves to.

According to Us Weekly, the actor broke up with her millionaire boo over text after a lovely holiday in Aspen. A thoroughly relatable experience. Get that bread and leave.

“It’s fascinating, why are people so obsessed with it — with women in particular about their looks,” Wilson said.

“I know what it’s like to be a woman who was essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful.”

You can check out the full interview with BBC below, where Wilson looks fkn GLOWING.

Damn it, maybe it’s time for my ‘year of health’. Maybe I’ll start in 2023. Or 2024.