Holy shit, you guys. Remember last year when two of Britain’s most prominent footballer WAGs, Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, got into a very public spat on Twitter? Well, Vardy is now suing Rooney for defamation after Rooney publicly claimed she was leaking stories from her private Instagram to The Sun.

Last October, Rooney – the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney – revealed on Twitter that someone who was following her on her private Instagram account had been leaking private posts and stories to The Sun.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge,” she wrote at the time. But Rooney had a suspicion, so to prove it, she went full Scooby Dooby-Doo.

“I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account,” she said.

“Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding my new house.”

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

I shit you not, the statement was that dramatic.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

AND THEN, Vardy – the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy – tweeted her response. The TV personality said, “various people have had access to my Instagram and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.” She said that if Rooney had approached her first, she would have changed her password to see if it stopped.

“I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?” she said. “I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.”

And now here we are. Earlier this month, on June 12, Vardy launched defamation proceedings against Rooney at the high court in London.

CONFIRMED: Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel! pic.twitter.com/oZ4ONd7AoO — Daniel Wittenberg (@DannyWittenberg) June 23, 2020

This will not end well, tell ya what.