Aussie TV personality Rebecca Judd has bemoaned “Dictator Dan” for keeping Victorians locked down… right from her stunning and spacious $7.3 million Brighton home. How ever does she do it???

In an Instagram story promoting a pair of children’s cubby houses from novelty store The Little Cardboard Co, Judd said the items were perfect for the upcoming school holidays in isolation.

“… as it seems Dictator Dan will be locking Victorians in our homes even longer,” she wrote.

Instagram / @becjudd

Judd’s post comes after much chatter about Victoria’s official roadmap through the virus. Andrews will officially announce the state’s action plan this Sunday.

Earlier this week, a leaked report published by News Corp suggested stage 4 restrictions could stay in place for an extra two weeks. However, Andrews said the report is “out of date”.

“The documents that have been the subject of a lot of interest over these last few hours are out of date and have no status,” Andrews said during his presser on Thursday.

“We will, on Sunday, give people a clear roadmap with as much detail and as much certainty as we can possibly provide.”

Stage 4 restrictions will remain until September 13, however Andrews could not confirm whether or not they would extend any further.

“It won’t be guided simply by dates on the calendar though, it will be guided by the science and the data. It will be guided by how many cases there are in Victoria and the types of cases,” he said.

Judd and her husband, former AFL player Chris Judd, bought their Spanish Colonial home in early 2019. The property has since been fully renovated.

Upon completion, Judd shared numerous photos from her property, showcasing the 14 different rooms and living areas. A post for every one.

To be honest, I think I’m just at a stage of Victorian lockdown where something like this just makes me laugh. ‘Cos hahaHahHAha, fUCK.