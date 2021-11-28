After what felt like a lifetime away from our screens, The Real Housewives of Melbourne recently made its triumphant return and I think we can all agree that it’s been one helluva season!

Ahead of the launch of RHOM Season 5, I had the pleasure of chatting to my all-time FAVOURITE Aussie Housewife, Jackie Gillies, about the hotly anticipated new season. Which, by the way, has been the most-watched show on BINGE over the past three weeks! (Have a squiz at my review here)

When we spoke, Jackie was secretly pregnant with her two lil bubbas who she recently welcomed into the world, little Rocco and Bonham, with Silverchair drummer hubby Ben Gillies.

During our chat, we discussed the current season of Housewives, the new gals, the past gals, and the interview even turned into an impromptu psychic reading (spoiler: everything she told me would happen has come to fruition! As Janet Roach said in the first-ever episode, she is the real deal, my friends).

On her decision to quit then return to The Real Housewives of Melbourne

Before COVID shut the whole production down, they had asked me to return four months before they had asked any other Housewife. And I was just like, “Yeah, I’ll come back!” But then I started IVF and it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through, emotionally and physically. And so I knew in that moment that I wouldn’t be an asset to The Real Housewives of Melbourne, and so I said, “No, I just can’t do it.” Because I knew I wouldn’t be able to give it 100% and for anything that I do, I have to give 100%!

Then, about four months before they came back and asked me again to return to The Real Housewives of Melbourne, I had this dream and I woke up and said to my husband: “I’m going back to The Real Housewives of Melbourne!” And I knew from that moment, because my dreams always come true.

And then I got a phone call from the executive producer saying, “Would you consider coming back?” And hence I’m here! So the stars aligned. The universe aligned where it wanted me to go. So I’m back to talk about my IVF journey and inspire in any way that I can!

On welcoming the new gals to Real Housewives of Melbourne

What’s really great about this season is that the viewers really came along for the ride with the OGs, Janet, myself and Gamble [Breaux], ‘cos we were getting to know these women in real time. We were getting to know them the same time as you were getting to know them.

Jackie Gillies (far right) alongside the rest of The Real Housewives of Melbourne Season 5 cast. (Credit: Getty)

So that’s a really good feeling for the audience! I also feel that bringing fresh new energy into the franchise brought a whole new vibe and I love new energy. I love meeting new people. It’s been really interesting!

On Gina Liano’s departure

Gina [Liano] leaving was a big thing, and I say that because Gina and I actually get along really well. I spoke to her the other day for two hours!

We’re very similar, we’re European, we’re very passionate, so if something annoys either of us, we just blow up, but it’s probably the way we’ve been conditioned when we were young kids, you know, coming from European families.

So I spoke to Gina and one of the reasons why she left is because she wants to concentrate on law again, she’s fallen back in love with law and right now at this time in her life, she wants to concentrate on helping people. So she wanted to bow out quietly and I respect that!

Jackie Gillies (left) and Gina Liano (right) at the Season 1 reunion. (Credit: Foxtel)

[Editor’s note: Jackie interviewed Gina on a recent ep of her podcast, Shine It Up with Jackie Gillies, in which they delve deeper into Housewives and whether or not she would ever return. I 1000% recommend giving it a listen HERE.]

Biggest lesson learned from Real Housewives

The biggest lesson that I think I’ve learned is that you’ve gotta keep it 100, you’ve gotta be authentic, and you’ve also got to know that you can’t lie in front of the camera, because let me tell you, the camera never lies! So when you think that you’re in control of a story, there’s gonna be outbursts of your real personality. It’s going to shine through!

And the other lesson is that when it comes to social media, if there’s trolls, who gives a shit! Those people are projecting their own feelings onto you because they might have watched something about you that’s triggered something inside themselves, so don’t take that on. It’s just like, who cares!

Biggest Real Housewives regret

You know what, I don’t regret anything in my life. Since going down my spiritual journey back when I was 22, and starting professional psychic readings at 23, I’ve been doing it now for over 17 years, and so my thing is: everything that’s ever happened in your life has come to you for a reason. And if you didn’t experience those things, you wouldn’t be where you are today.

So for me, there is nothing that I regret, but I also feel like all the things that have happened are lessons that have helped you become who you are.

On her iconic Pop Stars audition that’s gone viral

I used to sing and dance and I always had this psychic inner knowing that I had something more I had to do on a bigger scale. I always knew it.

So from a young age, I would always daydream about where I would be, and on my manifestation boards, I always envisioned myself in front of the camera and so when Pop Stars came up, I thought ‘I’m gonna go on that!’ And Jackie O was actually judging me, and I sang that song ‘Perfect’, and I remember Jackie O went, “I want to put her through!” And the other guy said “Nope! She’s out!”

And I remember saying, “This won’t be the last time you see me on camera!”

On foreseeing her role on Housewives

I always remember on my vision board, about three years before The Real Housewives of Melbourne started, I had seven pairs of legs walking down the red carpet. It was the Housewives! I massively believe the universe is always responding. I’m a massive believer in manifestations and vision boards and that your thoughts create your reality.

[At this point in the interview, Jackie started receiving ~*psychic vibes*~ which she kindly shared with me, and I won’t include all of it here as some of it was deeply personal, but as I said earlier, she was BANG ON! In the weeks following our chat, a lot of the stuff she brought up started to shine, shine, shine! I will, however, include her advice on manifesting as I found it v. helpful!]

On vision boards and manifestation

You’ve got to keep those affirmations of yours clear and on point of what you want. So if you want a new job and abundance, you’ve got to wake up and give gratitude because that brings the process to fruition quicker, so visualise yourself where you want to be and think about why you want it. Do it with the right intent!

But do not tell anyone what you’re asking for! So for me, right, I put houses, and relationships, and abundance, and charity and all the things my heart desired and every morning and every night, I would look at them visually because that activates your subconscious mind. So when you go into a meditative state at night, that’s the best time to visualise because the universe is responding to that energy. So always remember that if you have a negative thought and go ‘fuck, this isn’t happening!’ then you’re going to diminish what you’re asking for!

So let’s say I only had $5 in my bank account, I’d look at that and go ‘There’s 5 million!’ And then I’d start giving some money to charity and I did it with the right intent.

I believe that’s one of the reasons I’m on this earth, to help people listen to their intuition and to help show people that there’s something more than yourself.

On her psychic readings

I charge $1,000 for a reading, because I know what I’m worth and I know what I give to charity. And when you have somebody that goes, ‘Fuck! She charges $1,000 for a reading!? She’s all about the money!’

What that person is not realising is that what they’re doing to themselves is a disservice. They’re actually telling the universe they’re acting out of jealousy, that they can’t do it for themselves, which they can, and it comes from a state of fear.

It causes the wrong reaction for you, personally. I’m that person that if I see someone being successful, I say: “That’s fucking awesome, man! Keep doing it and doing it and doing it!”

The Real Housewives of Melbourne, starring Jackie Gillies and the rest of the gang, is currently airing on Foxtel, with a new episode dropping tonight at 8:30pm. The entire series is also available on Foxtel Now.

Also, go check out Jackie’s epic podcast, Shine It Up with Jackie Gillies, for an instant boost of joy and positive vibes (the latest ep includes a fab interview with OG Housewife, Chyka Keebaugh!).