The 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards (The Razzies) have just revealed the nominations for the best of the worst movies from 2021, and it looks like we’re in for an iconic awards ceremony.

In case you weren’t aware, The Razzies are an awards ceremony that goes down on the day before the Oscars (which will be March 26 this year). They highlight all of the abysmal performances and directorial disasters that went down in the year, and only the classiest of actors with senses of humour choose to attend.

This year we’ve got nominations out for Megan Fox, Ruby Rose, Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck, just to name a few, and Bruce Willis even has his own fkn category. Turns out if you pump out a whole bunch of dumpster fire movies in a single year, people take note.

Diana the Musical has come through with the most Razzie nominations at nine, while critically panned thriller Karen has managed to score five noms for itself.

I can’t wait to see if Ben Affleck will show up to the Razzies with JLo to accept to award for his shocking performance in The Last Duel, or if Megan Fox will take MGK to the red carpet to celebrate her awful showing in Midnight in the Switchgrass.

You can have a gander at the nominations for the 42nd Razzie Awards below:

WORST PICTURE

“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version)

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf / “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg / “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal / “Diana the Musical”

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning / “Karen”

Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie / “Diana the Musical”

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / “Diana the Musical”

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan / “Diana the Musical”

Jared Leto / “House of Gucci”

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

Bruce Willis / “American Siege”

Bruce Willis / “Apex”

Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin”

Bruce Willis / “Deadlock”

Bruce Willis / “Fortress”

Bruce Willis / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis / “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis / “Survive the Game”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed)

Musical Number / “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He

Dribbles on / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Karen” (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist” (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

“The Woman in the Window” (Rip-off of “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / “Diana the Musical”

Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke” Daniels / “Karen”

Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”

Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Diana the Musical”

“Karen”

“The Misfits”

“Twist”

“The Woman in the Window”

You can catch the Razzie Awards on March 26.