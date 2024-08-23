Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Capitalises On International Fame By Making New Career Move

Australia’s most famous b-girl Rachael “Raygun” Gunn appears to be making use of her newfound international celebrity status, with reports that she has signed with a talent agency.

As we all know by now, Raygun took the term “overnight fame” way too literally when she appeared at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and competed in the first-ever Olympic breaking event.

Aussies who didn’t stay up and watch the Games might remember waking up one morning and discovering that one of our athletes had become as famous as Taylor Swift in the span of 12 hours.

And though the attention, unfortunately, wasn’t all positive, the professor of breaking has taken her wins with her losses and is capitalising on the fact her name has become a household one.

Eagle-eyed internet sleuths noticed that the Olympian’s Instagram bio had added an extra link recently, which led to the discovery that Rachael Gunn has seemingly signed with an influencer talent agency.

Contact details for a publicist at the marketing agency ‘Born Bred Talent’ appeared as a link in Raygun’s IG bio. Born Bred Talent is the same agency that represents other famous Aussie creators like The Inspired Unemployed, who are now very much employed.

It’s all been a pretty big couple of weeks for the 36-year-old breaker. When she left Australia before the Paris Games, Raygun was a professor at Macquarie Uni with a PhD in breaking. And when she returned she was the subject of memes, scrutiny, and an impression on Jimmy Fallon.

In a video to her Instagram, the Aussie legend responded to her newfound fame, and also called out the hate she received.

“I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me. I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped,” Raygun said.

“I didn’t realise that that would also open the door to so much hate, which frankly has been pretty devastating. But I went out there and I had fun.”

And now she gets to go out and continue having fun, with a high chance we’re going to be seeing more of her. Especially if she gets that gig on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Anyways, onya Raygun. Don’t let the haters get ya down.

[Image: Getty]