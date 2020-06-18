Those with the gift of psychic visions a la That’s So Raven will already know this, but for the mortals out there, Raven Symoné has announced that she got hitched during quarantine.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Symoné captioned a sweet Insta post with her new missus Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole,” Symoné added.

Prior to the post, Symoné hinted that “something happened” this week, sharing a photo of a celebratory glass of bubbles — presumably from hers and Pearman-Maday’s nuptials.

“So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” Symoné captioned the post.

In a separate post, Symoné thanked her loved ones who were in attendance, writing: “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

The former The View host announced her sexuality back in 2016 and has been inspiring LGBTQIA+ folks (including myself) ever since.

“I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter,” Symoné shared in Lexus L/Studio‘s “It Got Better” docu-series. “It only mattered what could be sold as part of the Raven Symoné brand.”

Congrats, queen.

