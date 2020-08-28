Smiley emojis. They’re one of the most used emojis in the entire lot, and are often used to convey happiness and joy. However, this simply isn’t the case. Some of them are murderous. Villainous. Carry about them some ominous portent. I don’t trust them.

Given that there are so many smile emojis, seven all up, I have decided to rank them all from least to most likely to murder me in my sleep. And to be fair I’m not even exaggerating with some of these guys, the back half definitely have blood on their hands.

Now without further ado, let’s get this show on the road. If you are a smile emoji reading this, please do not kill me.

1. This innocent guy

Wouldn’t hurt a goddamn fly. He’s just here for a good time, and definitely a long time too. This emoji is the purest form of joy, the most excellent of the happy emojis. I support all he does in life and wish him all the best. Godspeed, king.

2. This smug mf