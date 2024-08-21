Insider Claims Network 10 Is ‘Very Interested’ In Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn For I’m A Celeb

Just like every reality TV show, there’s always gonna be whispers and tea about who will be on the cast. Recently, Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here! has been hit with the rumour stick and this piece of goss is truly breaking.

In a cheeky tea spill to Aussie magazine New Idea, an insider revealed that Network 10 is “very interested” in Australia’s viral Olympian Dr Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn for its next season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

For folks who may not remember Raygun (how) the 36-year-old B-Girl went viral during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after she served up a bunch of unique moves.

Following her history-making stint, Raygun’s moves have been replicated across the world. Recently, Boy Swallows Universe star and Logie winner Felix Cameron did her famous Kangaroo Move on the red carpet.

The Network 10 insider told the publication that Raygun would be “the ideal campmate” due to her quick rise to fame and the way the public has been talking about her Olympic Games performance.

“The public will want to hear her story in the jungle. Love her or loathe her, she has everyone talking,” they said.

“It’s these viral moments and water-cooler conversations that I’m A Celebrity will want to capitalise on, and they won’t want to miss out on a casting moment like this.”

Lowkey rooting for her if she makes it in the jungle. (Image source: Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Again, with every single piece of reality TV gossip, please take it with a grain of salt because who really knows if the big dogs at Network 10 want Rachael Raygun Gunn on the show. But, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they asked her.

If she does take up the opportunity, I would gladly watch and see how she breaks it down in the jungle!

Right now, Raygun is treating herself to some post-Olympic Games RnR but has continued to be the topic of conversations across the internet.

The B-Girl’s impact has been so huge that she was even featured in the 2024 Logie Awards, where she shared a message of good luck and congrats to the nominees.

It’ll be interesting to see what her next moves are following her new-found fame.