Drag Royalty Kween Kong On The Power — And Necessity — Of Resilience

Bow down BINCHES! Kween Kong has been crowned PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s winner of the Queer Excellence Award. She’s beauty and she’s grace and you’ll never forget her face!

New Zealand, Samoan and Tongan performer Kween Kong has been recognised by PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for her contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community Down Under and beyond.

Before snatching the Queer Excellence title, Kween Kong was the runner-up in the second season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under and has spotlighted queer stories through a truly emotional series titled My First Time.

In 2023, Kween Kong was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent Logie Award!

Kween Kong at the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2023 Nominations Event. (Image source: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

Reflecting on her career in Drag, Kween Kong highlighted the current issues that the LGBTQIA+ community are facing.

Since then, this queen has continued to serve jaw-dropping performances whilst championing her ancestors and her Pasifika heritage.

“Our community is soo resilient – out of necessity,” she began.

“Now more than ever, we are facing attacks by the wider community who are trying to take the few rights we’ve fought for and push us back into the shadows of society.

“I wanna shout out all the foundations and organisations dedicated to protecting our queer community members. Minus18youth, PFLAG, Wear It Purple as well as community members and allies who are pushing for us all to be seen as humans.”

The PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards presented by Uber Pool is an opportunity for us to celebrate all the people who’ve tickled the zeitgeist in the past 12 months, and Kween Kong has done exactly that!

You can peep our full interview with the Kween down below where she talks about leading with love, her love for KFC and some goss about Ru Paul Drag Race Down Under Season Three.