There’s been a very special guest appearance at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee. A very special, furry guest with paws instead of hands. You guessed it, Paddington Bear dropped in for a sandwich sesh with the Queen. We’re still in shock.

To celebrate the Queen’s 70th year in the role, Buckingham Palace has been hosting a string of celebration events to mark the milestone. However, the royal palace pulled out all the stops and enlisted the help of Britain’s biggest celebrity — Paddington.

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.

The Queen having tea with Paddington – incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

In the video Paddington and the Queen sit at opposite ends of a bougie table having a jolly ol’ chat and a cuppa. Presumably, they have just been discussing the best way to tumble-dry Paddington’s blue coat without fraying the buttons.

Being the gentleman (or should I say, gentlebear) Paddington is, he offers her majesty a marmalade sandwich. Queen Lizzy responds, telling Paddington that she also froths a cheeky marmalade sanga. Twinning.

If we're kind and polite, the world will be right. Thank you. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) June 4, 2022

“I keep mine in here,” she says, gesturing to her handbag, “for later”. Damn, I hope no nightclub security guard ever bag-checks the Queen. She’d be in strife!

Paddington then tips his little red hat and wishes the Queen a happy Jubilee. I swear to god, where can I find a decent man to wish ME a happy Jubilee? Ugh.

The video finishes with the Queen tapping out the beat to Queen’s (the band) ‘We Will Rock You’ with a teaspoon onto a cup and saucer. It was at this point I was convinced I was hallucinating but apparently not. Neither were the folks on Twitter.

Today is the day to try something new. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) June 4, 2022

I gave ZERO fucks about this and then they have the Queen tapping a spoon to We Will Rock You with FUCKING PADDINGTON BEAR. I just need Mr Bean and this is already the best thing of the year.#PlatinumPartyAtThePalace — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) June 4, 2022

I can’t be the only one having conversations like this on the family WhatsApp tonight #paddington #PlatinumPartyatthePalace pic.twitter.com/oio6W4j5bC — Tim Mills 🇺🇦 (@timmytapper) June 4, 2022

Surely, just *surely*, a statue of Paddington Bear drinking out of a teapot needs to be commissioned for Paddington Station to pay tribute to that unforgettable Platinum Jubilee moment. You know it makes sense. — Mercy (@MercyMuroki) June 4, 2022

watching paddington 2 and I can't figure out why paddington has a british accent. they clearly show that he is born and raised in the peruvian amazon. if anything he should have a spanish accent. the fact that hes a talking bear doesn't bother me — Eric Adams Personal Aura Reader (@KrangTNelson) June 4, 2022

Since dropping early on Sunday morning, the collab we never knew needed has gone batshit viral around the world.

Buckingham Palace will be happy the sketch has gone over so well after the lead-up to the Platinum Jubilee was marred with controversy.

Early in May it was announced Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be allowed to sit in the royal balcony during the festivities.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” the palace said as per the ABC.

Did someone say (Earl Grey) tea?