To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet is inviting Aussies to submit a personal message to Lizzy herself. Surely no one would send her anything borked? Surely…
For a quick bit of context: Buckingham Palace has been inviting all the biggest celebs they could think of to wish Lizzy a merry 70th year on the throne. Big names like Stephen Fry, Paddington Bear (yes, really) and now … YOU!

All you need to do to send a message to Her Majesty is chuck in your name (a fake one, obviously), your suburb (a fake one, obviously) and a “message of congratulations and thanks” (lol).

Here are a few in-house suggestions the PEDESTRIAN.TV team came up with to get your creative (and other) juices flowing.

The Gov Wants Aussies To DM The Queen & What Could Possibly Go Wrong with That?

The Gov Wants Aussies To DM The Queen & What Could Possibly Go Wrong with That?

The Gov Wants Aussies To DM The Queen & What Could Possibly Go Wrong with That?

The Gov Wants Aussies To DM The Queen & What Could Possibly Go Wrong with That?

The Gov Wants Aussies To DM The Queen & What Could Possibly Go Wrong with That?

So there you have it, folks. Message inspo done and dusted.

May your creative juices flow freely to the Northern Hemisphere and directly into Queen Elizabeth’s conscious.

You, as a citizen of the glorious* Commonwealth of Nations have earned it.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Image