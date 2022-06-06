The Gov Wants Aussies To DM The Queen & What Could Possibly Go Wrong with That?

All Australians are invited to write a personal message to Her Majesty The Queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.
Further information can be found at https://t.co/ONeHeAtfko#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/eo4xgVNPKf
— Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (@pmc_gov_au) June 6, 2022
All you need to do to send a message to Her Majesty is chuck in your name (a fake one, obviously), your suburb (a fake one, obviously) and a “message of congratulations and thanks” (lol).
Here are a few in-house suggestions the PEDESTRIAN.TV team came up with to get your creative (and other) juices flowing.
So there you have it, folks. Message inspo done and dusted.
May your creative juices flow freely to the Northern Hemisphere and directly into Queen Elizabeth’s conscious.
You, as a citizen of the glorious* Commonwealth of Nations have earned it.
