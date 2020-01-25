The beloved MTV celebrity prank show Punk’d is copping a reboot in 2020, and Chance The Rapper is taking over hosting duties.

Punk’d’s revival will be available exclusively on the mobile streaming platform Quibi as of April 2020, according to Pitchfork.

The OG show was an MTV classic, hosted by That 70s Show star Ashton Kutcher. Punk’d originally ran from 2003-2007, before copping not one but two revivals in 2012 and 2015.

But why stop at two reboots when we can have three? Especially when Chance The Fucking Rapper is hosting?

Please sir, give me another prank.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises.” Chance the Rapper said in a press release. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

If you’re wondering what the absolute fuck Quibi is, don’t worry, me too. The platform is set to launch on April 6, but up until this point we hadn’t really heard anything about them.

So far, we know that the subscription service will set you back $5USD ($7) per month, and that the CEO Meg Whitman recently apologised for comparing journalists to pedophiles, which is… something.

The platform basically aims to deliver short, easily digestible content, which makes me think it’ll be similar to the professionally-produced channels on YouTube like The Try Guys.

As it currently stands, a Disney+ subscription only sets you back $8.99 per month, while Netflix and Stan will cost you $9.99 and $10 respectively, so it’s hard to see why you’d pay $7 for 10-minute Punk’d episodes. But who knows, maybe the platform will surprise us with its catalogue come April.

Chance is hardly a surprising choice for hosting duties, given his history with MTV reality shows including the network’s Wild ‘N Out, hosted by Nick Cannon.

Quibi launches in the US on April 6, but we’ll be sure to update you if and when it launches in Australia.