Prince William has yet to speak out after his younger bro Prince Harry and missus Meghan Markle announced plans to take a “step back” from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family to become “financially independent”.

However, a new report reveals he has privately expressed “sadness” over the distance that has grown between him and his brother.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” William told a friend, according to The Sunday Times.

The eldest brother did seem hopeful that he would one day repair his relationship with Harry.

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team,” he said, according to the friend.

Palace sources previously told PEOPLE that the distance between William and Harry is pretty much a normal factor of them growing up.

“After the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, the two brothers were thrown together by the tragedy of their childhood,” said longtime royal historian Robert Lacey. “But it’s inevitable, as they grow up and develop different personalities, that synchronicity won’t apply anymore.”

A source also pointed out that it’s no coincidence that the division comes as Queen Elizabeth hands off many of her duties to her heir, Prince Charles with William being next in line.

“They are on different paths now,” said a source. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”