Fetch the McVitie’s digestives (with the dark chocolate bum, of course) because Prince Harry has accused his brother, Prince William, of yocking him during an argument about Meghan Markle.

The English Breakfast is piping hot.

Harry made the ‘yuge claim in his new autobiography Spare, which is due to be released next week.

The Times, the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, has spent millions on a range of security measures to ensure Spare‘s contents aren’t leaked ahead of its release. According to, the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, has spent millions on a range of security measures to ensure‘s contents aren’t leaked ahead of its release.

However, The Guardian over in the UK reckons it managed to obtain a copy. Don’t ask me how, for I am simply the messenger. It’s not my circus, nor is it my monkeys.

According to the British newspaper, Harry wrote that he invited William to Nottingham Cottage — the not-so-humble abode in the grounds of Kensington Palace he used to share with Meghan — to talk about “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and whinge about the British press.

Willy reportedly started complaining about Meghan, which Haz obviously took issue with. The Guardian reported that Harry accused his brother of repeating the same narrative the press was spouting, to which William replied that he was simply trying to “help” him.

“Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?” Harry told William, as reported by The Guardian.

Haz reportedly wrote that he offered his “furious” broski — who had started swearing and slinging insults — a glass of water to calm down.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry reportedly wrote.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Willy reportedly returned to the cottage “looking regretful, and apologised” and told Haz that he didn’t “need to tell Meg about this”.

According to The Guardian, Harry called his therapist and didn’t immediately tell his wife. I too would call my therapist if my sibling tried getting into fisticuffs with me, so fair play there.

If this is the level of drama we’re copping from a book which hasn’t even been released yet, it’s sure to be a shitshow once that bad boy hits the shelf on January 11. Much like a horse, I’m simply chomping at the bit.