Another hour of my public holiday shift, another hilarious video from a sports event. I’m sorry, but people being owned on camera is clearly very funny to me. This particular video involves two famous people — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — so it’s obviously even funnier.

The aforementioned British royal, who made headlines this year due to his apparent inability to stop talking, attended a basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday with his wife Meghan.

Clocking that a celebrity couple was gracing the Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies game with their presence, the camera operators of course popped them on the big screen.

It seems Prince Harry thought the moment was your classic “Kiss Cam”, a tradition at most US sports events where the camera focuses on a couple and peer pressure from the crowd means they have to smooch.

Prince Harry is shown leaning in towards Meghan Markle as she giggles and pulls away from him. Harry turns away from her with a cringe on his face that simply says: Ouch.

Washington Post NBA writer Ben Golliver posted up the video for all of us to see, so watch the full thing below.

Harry and Meghan at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/uVP40OYh3k — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 25, 2023

In Meghan’s defence, since we’re not one of those publications that routinely drags Meghan Markle just because she dares to exist, I actually think she’s right here.

The cam was devoid of any lurid heart-shaped borders and no stupid music was playing, so I don’t think it even was a Kiss Cam. Just your average, run-of-the-mill, “look here’s two famous people!” cam.

Prince Harry, bless his heart, was just shooting his shot and it didn’t land. You have to pay respect to the man. If my wife was Meghan Markle I’d be trying to lay a sloppy one on her in front of thousands, too.

Let’s be real, royal protocol probably forbids public snogging so I’m sure she let him do it in the Uber home.