Father Tim Pelc, a priest from Detroit’s St. Ambrose Parish, has gone viral for blessing churchgoers with holy water from a distance via a trusty a toy gun.

Footage of Father Pelc was captured by parishioner Larry Peplin last month, as the 70-year-old priest – not one to let ‘Rona get in the way of tradition – took part in the annual ‘Blessing of Easter Food Baskets’ while still maintaining social distance protocols.

Father Pelc, who has been with the Detroit parish for 30 years, told Buzzfeed News that he has a “pretty wacky mind”.

According to the publication, the priest approached his doctor mate about the idea of potentially squirting folk with holy water. “He said, ‘not only is this safe, this is fun,’ and he came with his kids,” Father Pelc recounts. “He provided me with all the personal protection stuff that I needed. The sun was out, we had a nice turnout. It was a way of continuing an ancient custom, and people seemed to enjoy it.”

Check out Father pelting drive-thru churchgoers from various angles with his holy water squirt gun.

Incredible stuff.

Memes of Father Pelc commanding the water gun have begun popping up on the web, and the parish has rightfully gotten amongst all the hype.

It’s an internet law: once a post or photo about you goes viral, you must end up in a meme. Now it’s happened to Fr…. Posted by St. Ambrose Parish on Friday, 15 May 2020

Father Pelc, you are an icon. Te amo.