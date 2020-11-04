Election day can cause a lot of stress, and sometimes we just need to find an escape from all the drama and find our happy place. This VB video right here? This is my happy place. Or at least adjacent to it. Either way, it isn’t election news and I fuck with that.

YouTuber Crab Sav posted a clip of him covering ‘Pony’ by Ginuwine, with nothing but VB clinks and loud burps, and it is truly a gift.

“With the utmost respect to Ginuwine and his Ginu-wife and children,” reads the description, and that just about sums things up perfectly.

Have a gander at the clip below, and enjoy your brief release from this election.

There’s an argument to be made here about making this VB cover of ‘Pony’ the new National Anthem, but I don’t feel brave enough to make that claim on this simple Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, the clip is only at 46 views, which I absolutely will not stand for. It’s also the first and only vid posted by the YouTuber, who is sitting at just 1 subscriber.

Look I wouldn’t say we came across a rare treasure in the mists, but hey, this is pretty damn glorious.