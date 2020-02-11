A Texan pole dancer has gone viral after continuing to twerk following a two-storey plummet from a poll.

The below footage was taken at XTC Cabaret bar over the weekend from an onlooker, capturing the spine-chilling moment that Genea Sky lost her grip 20ft in the air.

That’s me. I fractured my jaw https://t.co/fSYEqjKNPl — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 9, 2020

Further footage shows Genea starting to twerk, post-fall.

bb girl fell off the pole and continued throwing it????❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhIIYI59Yl — AUSTIN (@THEEGEMINl) February 9, 2020

The footage itself is pretty hard to watch, but the fact she literally continued to twerk after hitting the ground is nothing short of inspirational. Now that is strength.

READ MORE 2020 Mood: This UK Man Hiring Out A Billboard To Get A Date

After Genea came forward identifying herself in the video, the dancing queen was subject to an outpouring of love and well-wishes from the cyberworld, prompting her to update the world on her current situation.

“I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery on it tomorrow,” Genea said in an emotional Twitter video. “I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle, and I got some stitches, but aside from that, I am good… I walked away myself. I got up right after it happened.”

Following the news that Genea required surgery, a crowdfunding campaing was launched by a close friend of hers: “Her job does not cover the expenses of her medical bills,” the campaign bio reads. “Since she sustained such serious injuries, she will be out of work for an extended period of time.”

I find it so bloody wild that Genea didn’t receive any form of work compensation, but never fear – over $30k was crowdfunded to cover the expenses of her medical bills.

I wish I could individually respond to each person but my phone has been flooded all day. So thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out & continues to do so. Your guys’ kind words are so helpful and uplifting. I can’t say “thank you” enough ???? — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

Although Genea obviously has a long road to recovery ahead of her, it’s incredible to see the community rally around our twerking queen in a bid to make sure she’s well looked after.

As for Genea? She’s exciting to get back to work. “As soon as I’m healed and cleared to work again,” she tweeted. “I will be right back at XTC Cabaret in Dallas, TX putting on the same show.” Ughh, a trooper. She is the moment.