Josh Thomas’ beloved TV show Please Like Me has been honoured by the New York Times as one of the best international TV shows of the decade.

The beloved Aussie TV show ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2016, with Josh Thomas writing, creating, directing and starring as the show’s protagonist.

If you haven’t already seen it, Please Like Me is one of the best Australian TV shows in a long time (arguably my favourite home-grown programme since Underbelly).

Josh Thomas is a sweet angel boy and it’s no secret that we love him here at P.TV. This show is 10/10 *chefs kiss* and it is my firm belief that everybody in Australia needs to see this show.

It’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you cry, it’ll make you feel something, it’ll make you learn something.

This show is absolutely phenomenal and Josh Thomas deserves all of the praise in the world for this work of art.

Please Like Me took out the 19th spot on the list, ranking above Broadchurch in what can only be described as a huge win for Australian creatives.

The show was Australia’s only mention on the list, with 12 out of 30 of the programmes being produced in the UK.

To be included in the list, which can be viewed here, the shows needed to be a scripted series produced outside of the US this decade. The shows also needed to be available for US audiences to watch.

The top spot was taken out by Israeli programme Prisoners of War, which inspired the US show Homeland.

Other shows like Fleabag, The Crown and Killing Eve were also mentioned on the list.

The news comes after Josh released the first trailer for his new show Everything’s Gonna Be Okay earlier this month, which is set to air on Stan.

Similarly to Please Like Me, Thomas features as the creator, writer, executive producer and star of the series.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay airs on Stan on January 17.

You can watch Please Like Me on Netflix. You SHOULD watch Please Like Me on Netflix. Go on, do it!