Pixar has introduced its first ever gay lead character in the short film Out, which debuted this weekend on Disney+, as part of the SparkShorts series.

The super sweet film is about Greg, who is moving in with his boyfriend but hasn’t told his parents he’s gay, and is anxious when they show up on his doorstep to help.

After magically swapping bodies with his dog, he tries to hide evidence of his relationship, before realising that he may not have anything to hide.

The short film was written and directed by Stephen Clay Hunter, and you can watch the trailer below:

Some eagle-eyed Pixar fans have even spotted what looks like Wheezy, the penguin from Toy Story 2:

Pixar has made some nods towards including LGBT characters in its films prior to this. Onward, which came out earlier this year, featured Lena Waite as a cyclops police officer who mentioned her girlfriend.

Several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, banned the film because of this small reference to LGBT people in the dialogue, while in Russia the line was amended to “partner”.