In utterly no surprise whatsoever, Fleabag has just been awarded best television series, music or comedy, at the 2020 Golden Globes. And its star / creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge specially thanked Barack Obama for his support.

If you’re not already giggling, here’s a recap: To celebrate the end of the year, Obama shared his favourite films and TV shows of 2019. Fleabag came in first place for TV shows, on top of Unbelievable and Watchmen. If Obama watched season 2, he must have watched season 1, and if he watched season 1, that means he – and his family, probably – watched Fleabag enthusiastically masturbating to one of his speeches. What a moment in time.

Speaking on behalf of the incredible cast and crew, Waller-Bridge gave her thanks to all those who helped make the series happen. And then, because she had to, she shot her shot.

“Personally, I’d also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,” she said. “And as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.

“And if you don’t get that joke, please watch season 1 of Fleabag really, really quickly,” she added.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: "Personally I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he's always been on mine" https://t.co/oWOsq8YtW4 pic.twitter.com/CgpAsQmF1j — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is just incredible. As is her entire Golden Globes look, from head to toe.

Earlier, Waller-Bridge scored best performance by an actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for her role as Fleabag. And her co-star, Andrew Scott, teased a new project that the pair have up their sleeves. It might not be Fleabag / Hot Priest-related, but I’m still bloody excited for it – whatever it is.

Scott described the project as “completely different” to Variety. He also told E!News that the pair are “definitely going to do something.

“All will be revealed. We’ve got great chemistry, you know, and we sort of just want to do as much as we can together.”