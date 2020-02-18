The first official teaser for HBO’s latest gem Run has arrived, with Fleabag-mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking the reigns as executive producer. Vicky Jones, who wrote Fleabag and Killing Eve alongside Waller-Bridge, create and wrote the new rom-com thriller, so you simply know this dynamic duo have produced yet another banger.

Run stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as old, long-lost childhood sweethearts Ruby Richardson and Billy Johnson. The official trailer, released over the weekend, depicts Ruby and Billy honouring a wild pact they made some 17 years prior, stipulating that if either of them texted ‘RUN’ to the other, they’d have to spontaneously run away together. And, well, it happens.

Although Waller-Bridge isn’t in the trailer, she’ll play a recurring character named Laurel, just one of the many weird and wonderful folk the pair meet along their rollercoaster journey.

Run is set to grace Australian screens with its presence in April, when it airs on FOX SHOWCASE. Peep the official teaser below, and let the countdown to April begin.