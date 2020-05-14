Peter Rowsthorn has poured some Kath & Kim casting tea, divulging who almost pipped him to the post for the role of Brett Craig.

Speaking with news.com.au, Rowsthorn revealed that comedian Marty Sheargold – one third of Nova’s Kate, Tim and Marty – nearly landed the gig,

“It was between him and I in the end,” Rowsthorn told the publication. “The ABC didn’t want a comic actor to do it – they wanted a proper actor to do Brett – but the girls really wanted to use either me or Marty.”

He explained that he’d worked Gina Riley and Jane Turner a bunch prior to Kath & Kim, and they knew he was “easy to work with”.

“They did an audition process and basically said no to anyone that looked like a real actor and ended up getting down to me and Marty, and I got it.”

And just like that, the Kardashians of Fountain Lakes were formed.

I don’t know about you, but it’s just hard to imagine anyone else playing the former Computa City sales hunk of spunk and loving father to Epponee Rae.

It’d be different, unusual.