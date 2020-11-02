Today in Mystery Source Monday, Pete Evans – yes, that one – is rumoured to be a part of the upcoming cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

I’m A Celeb was renewed earlier this year for another season at Ten, with Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown returning to host. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, the upcoming season will be shot in northern NSW instead of South Africa.

The Australian’s Media Diary has heard whispers about the conspiracy theorist’s potential involvement with the reality TV show.

Network 10 didn’t confirm the news to The Australian, but its sources described Evans as a “conversation starter” who’ll help drive numbers up.

That sure is one way to put it, although I’d personally call it a huge fucking mess. All it would achieve is even more toxic discourse on Twitter and alike.

Like, this is the same man that claimed his $15,000 BioCharger device could treat COVID-19. And that’s only one of the reasons Evans has been in headlines this past year.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge was fined a total of $25,200 in April by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, who said Evans’ claim “has no apparent foundation”.

Evans now spends his time on social media kissing the feet of Donald Trump and criticising the Victorian Government for its COVID-19 response.

Elsewhere, Woman’s Day is reporting that Dr Brown is trying to recruit Bec Hewitt and her husband, Lleyton Hewitt, for the show as well. Apparently, they’re heaps keen on Bec.

“It’s no secret that producers have been angling to get Bec and Lleyton on the show for years – their combined star power would be an absolute ratings smash hit,” the source, grain of salt, told the publication.

We don’t really see that much from Bec these days. Last I heard, which was back in 2018, she had just joined Nine-turned-Seven’s new travel series, HelloWorld.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has yet to officially announce its 2021 lineup, but we’ll keep you updated.