Everybody get out your tin foil hats because Pete Evans’ wild 60 Minutes interview aired tonight and hoo boy, it’s really something.

Evans and a number of other COVID-19 conspiracy theorists including a guy from Epping named Fanos Panayides, who encourages his fans to *checks notes* smash their television, were interviewed for the program tonight. It was some truly wild content. You’re probably going to want to sit down for this.

The interview featured a whole lot of the same bullshit Pete Evans has spewed for the past few months. But he also went on a weird tangent that sounds like he genuinely thinks somebody is out to get him. Big Pharma? Big Dumb Glowing Light Machine? Who knows?

“I’ll just make this one statement, if I disappear or have a freaking weird accident, it wasn’t an accident,” Evans said in the interview, before claiming he’s of a completely sound mind, body and spirit.

Unsurprisingly, there was nothing in the interview that actually supported any of the claims that COVID-19 is some sort of Illuminati, mind-control bullshit, or that this is Bill Gates’ way of microchipping us, or whatever other wild conspiracy theories you’ve seen circulating online with absolutely no proof to support them.

Obviously, it’s not a Pete Evans interview if Twitter doesn’t go absolutely buck wild for it. So rather than debating his logic, let’s just take a quick look at the best reactions to Pete Evans’ interview tonight, shall we?

But before we start, can everybody please go wash their hands in bone broth?

Don’t forget to wash your hands with bone broth. It’s a cure all for #COVID19 #60mins #peteevans — Not Cheryl Kernot (@notcherylkernot) June 7, 2020

Oh, and don’t forget to put on your tin foil hat.

Pete Evans going full tin hat on 60 mins… — Mark Thomas (@markjt23) June 7, 2020

We’re not here to blindly shit on Evans, so let’s get one thing straight. The man can probably cook a good pizza, you know, if you hate gluten.

Has anyone told #60Mins that Pete Evans can cook a decent pizza but knows fuck all about most other things including disease? — mark d (@mr_pusskins) June 7, 2020

But while we’re on the topic of food, it’s a good thing that mushrooms just happen to fit into Pete’s paleo diet.

Pete Evans is truly cooked like mushrooms cooked — R (@PetalStrike) June 7, 2020

One Twitter pointed out the eery similarity between the way Pete Evans conducts himself in interviews and *that* Tom Cruise Scientology video. You know the one.

Why is Pete Evans so sweaty and red in the face? Why is he always aggressively smiling and intense like Tom Cruise in that Scientology video??? ????#60Mins pic.twitter.com/Va9soA9A6Q — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) June 7, 2020

But maybe the sweating is just from all that staring into the sun for too long?

A gentle reminder Pete Evans stares into the sunlight for “health” #60Mins — Cam (@camliveshere) June 7, 2020

Some fans are convinced Pete has lost the plot.

I’ve never been a Pete Evans fan but has he always been this whacky ? He seems to have really lost the plot.. #60minutes — BobMc (@Bobdazzler82) June 7, 2020

But others are convinced he’s just out here copying Pauline Hanson’s “I have been murdered” video.

Pete Evans is more bonkers than I thought, he almost repeated the infamous Pauline Hanson if I am murdered video. #60minutes — StayAtHome????CloseDetentionPrisons✊???? (@HelpRefugeesOZ) June 7, 2020

Oh. Pete Evans reckons if he disappears it won’t be an accident. #60Mins — Brent ???????????????? Davidson (@Brentus88) June 7, 2020