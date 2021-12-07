When it comes to marketing and advertising, I feel like we’re at a point where brands just throw shit at the wall and see what sticks. And in the case of Calvin Klein’s latest campaign, they’ve gotten Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly to throw their big dicks at the wall and see if they stick.

Okay, that analogy ended up making no sense at all, but ya get what I mean.

MGK and Pete spotted you from across the bar and they really liked your vibe.

In the luxury knickers brand’s latest campaign, MGK and old mate BDE jump on Instagram Live via the CK account, where they sit together in a room and strip down to their Calvins for a fake photoshoot.

In the video, the blokes pose together and feed each other popcorn (with most of it ending up on the floor. Seriously, it’s like a bad gay porn flick).

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly trying to make popcorn sexy (???).

During the parody shoot, the pair even compared their dick sizes and I think I’m gonna need to be resuscitated.

“Nice stuff, by the way,” Davidson told Kelly of his manhood. “I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dog.”

“I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind,” Kelly joked of a potential CK photo shoot.

The comedian encouraged the singer to stuff his pants for photoshoots and, erm, okay?

“Always gotta fluff it up or get a sweet in-between-er, you can’t just go cold,” Davidson said. “I’m a grower for sure. I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder.”

The lads encouraged Calvin Klein to hire them as “dirty” spokesmen because they would appeal to more people and sure, mates. Sure.

“I hope everyone’s horny at home,” Davidson said. “We really brought the horniness. We bring the horniness.”

MGK then brought up the infamous BDE claim made by Pete’s ex-fiancé Ariana Grande a few years back: “Pete Davidson also has the simile [sic] to that; it’s called BDE.”

“That’s insanely embarrassing,” Davidson responded, “but it’s true.”

Catch the full thing below, if you’re so inclined: