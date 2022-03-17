Forget Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, there’s a new unhinged couple in town. Enter Pete Davidson who got not one but several tattoos referencing Kim Kardashian. Including her name which was branded onto him.

You may have come across speculation around the ‘Kim’ tattoo earlier this week. It was spotted in a shit-eating selfie Pete sent to Kanye West where the dark letters were visibly plastered over his other tattoos.

Fans initially thought it was hand-drawn due to its uneven nature. Nope. Turns out the madman, who we can only assume was drunk on ass, got Kim’s name branded onto him with an iron rod because he wanted a permanent scar left on his body. Ummm.

“I just think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos,'” Kim told actual menace Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

“He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.'”

Completely normal behaviour for a boyfriend of six months, amirite?

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones,” Kim continued, gushing over his commitment.

“He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!’

“Second, whatever, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

Okay, so how many tattoos are there???

While the only ballpark we have is “a few”, Kim said her “favourite” is one that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Look. It is cute. Disgustingly cute. And quite frankly I’d take this over Megan and MGK’s blood drinking any day.

You can watch Kim Kardashian gushing about Pete Davidson below. Be warned though: there’s a jump scare in the form of E*len.