Pete Davidson has officially dubbed Kim Kardashian his girlfriend so we’re one step closer to the Davidson-Kardashian wedding we all so deeply crave.

Pete made an appearance on an ep of PEOPLE (The TV Show!) where he dropped the Big G word (girlfriend, not God).

He was on the show to chat about his partnership with mayonnaise brand Hellman’s, who he’s teamed up with for a SuperBowl ad.

That’s possibly the most late-stage capitalism sentence I’ve ever written.

During the interview, Pete was asked about what he does in his personal life (other than hanging out with John Mulaney’s adorable bebe).

“I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff,” Pete said.

“So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

And there we have it: the G Word.

Kris Jenner is ticking off a column on her Excel master spreadsheet and cackling with glee as we speak.

Despite Kim and Pete being linked together since November of 2021, neither of them had publicly confirmed the relationship until now.

That being said Kanye West did rap about beating Pete Davidson’s ass in his newest song. That’s a pretty solid indicator that Pete and Kim are together.

Kanye recently spoke out about her divorce proceedings with Kim.

In a now-deleted Insta post, he accused Kim of putting their daughter North West on TikTok against his will.

The caption read: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Kim responded with an Insta Story of her own.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

In another now-deleted post, Kanye called out Kim for referring to herself as the main provider.

“What do you mean by main provider?” he said.

“America saw you try to kid nap (sic) my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.”

By the sounds of it, Kim is prob enjoying chilling inside with Pete.