Kim Kardashian officially made her way down under to be with Pete Davidson while he’s in town shooting a new film. Some keen beans quickly tried to find where the Hollywood it couple stayed in Cairns for a few days but apparently, they’ve done what every tourist does in Far North Queensland and gone bush — literally.

The Kardashians star, Skims owner and internet-breaker touched down in Cairns on Saturday. One TikToker claimed Kim was momentarily staying in the hotel next to her and a friend so they employed the best way to draw a celeb out onto their balcony: yelling outside the hotel like Kath Day-Knight.

Others had ideas of things Kim and Pete could have gotten up to while in the FNQ holiday spot/sugarcane city.

Kim Kardashian is in Cairns. Didn't even offer to help my mum and dad clean out the lawn locker today. Rude. — Suzie Wilks (@Returnpuff) July 16, 2022

Kim and Pete were likely not in that hotel for long (if that’s where they really were) but The Daily Mail reported that they yeeted off to where everyone goes when they’re in Cairns: the Daintree.

Apparently they’re deep in the country’s tropical moist patch at a eco-lodge near Mossman, which is a luxe spot that’s just had a $22 million reno and is sheltered by the rainforest’s lush canopy.

A night’s stay at one of Silky Oaks’ various lodges will set you back anywhere between $690 and $5000 a night, with the most expensive room being the Daintree Pavilion. Honestly, it looks bonkers gorgeous but a little out of my tax time treat allowance.

I’ll let you guess which option Kim and Pete are rumoured to have shacked up in for the weekend.

Considering Kim simply loves a good vaycay pic, I’m sure we’ll soon get some luxurious Cairns content hitting the ‘gram from the couple’s stay.

All we’ve spied from her so far is an Instagram Story, showing off a new set of grills that look like they’re opals framed with diamonds.

I thought my grandma was hot shit for getting an opal necklace from her trip around Australia in the ’70s but she’s certainly been one-upped with this deeply-Aussie bling.

Time to keep our eyes peeled for the inevitable holiday spam from serial poster Kim Kardashian and her offline boyfriend Pete Davidson — the ultimate combination.