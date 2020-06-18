Saturday Night Live mates Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are making their way to the big screens, joining forces for an upcoming wedding comedy titled Worst Man. (I’m already imagining it to be Bridesmaids’ brother, but we can only hope).

According to Variety, Worst Man is set to recount all the dramas and shenanigans in the weeks leading up to a much-anticipated wedding. Just by looking at the two of them, I’m going to assume Jost will play the groom-to-be, and Davidson the ‘worst man’. Just a hunch.

Davidson and Jost are confirmed to be in the planning stages of the film, which’ll be created with Universal Pictures. Although they’re reportedly still on the hunt for a director, SNL creator Lorne Michaels is slated at the producer.

The film will also be written by Jost, alongside Matthew Bass (Superbad, Pineapple Express, Knocked Up) and Theodore Bressman. (Jungleland, 50/50).

Speaking of upcoming films, the trailer for Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti‘s new flick Palm Springs has just dropped, which feels like a Groundhog Day-inspired acid trip. Take from that what you will.