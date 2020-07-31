Dr. Katrina Warren has teamed up with founder of Pound Paws, Brittany Bloomer, to launch Petflair custom print masks that allows you to have your pet printed on your face mask.

All you needa do is jump on the website, select whatever image ya want plastered on the mask, pick a colour and Bob’s your Uncle.

You can choose from face masks, shields, bandanas and face snoods.

“Our pets are part of the family,” Brittany said in a press release. “We wanted to create something fun but also practical during this difficult time in Australia”

“We are delighted to have engaged an Australian manufacturer to produce breathable, washable, environmentally-friendly masks according to Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) guidelines.”

LOVE!

And get this, a portion of profits will be donated to animal welfare charity, Pound Paws, who help out pounds and rescue centres with the overall rehoming process of rescue pets in Australia.