Netflix Rumoured To Drop Percy Hynes White From Wednesday Amid Allegations Of Sexual Assault

CONTENT WARNING: This article alleged sexual assault.

Netflix is rumoured to write off Percy Hynes White‘s character, Xavier Thorpe, from Wednesday following the multiple allegations of sexual assault that involved the actor earlier this year.

According to a “source close to his family”, White has been nixed from the popular Netflix series following “false rumours”, which included accounts of alleged sexual assault, such as “[sharing] nudes online against girls’ wills”, “rape allegations” and calling women abusive names.

The source told The Daily Mail: “Percy is [a] wonderful young man, that’s the truth.

“He never took part in any of the false claims again [sic] him, which were on Twitter and never followed up or substantiated.

“Percy is [a] respectful, gracious, talented actor, a true professional. He’s unfailingly polite to all, including the crew and his fans, most of whom are loyal to him as it [sic] should be.”

The source went on to say that it was a “disgrace” that he was dropped from Netflix, saying “it’s just not right”.

“For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace. It was just false rumours. It’s just not right,” they told the publication.

Despite the inside source claiming that White had been written out of Wednesday, Daily Mail claimed Netflix had not made a decision on casting due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have basically halted all Hollywood projects.

It’s also not clear if the allegations were the true reason behind White’s write-off from the popular Netflix series.

In early June, White had addressed the multiple allegations made against him in a lengthy Instagram Story.

“Hi everyone. There’s something I need to clarify,” the 21-year-old actor began in his statement.

“Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message,” he wrote.

“The rumours are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims.

“It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends, and coworkers needs to stop, please.”

(Image source: Instagram / @percy)

The allegations first surfaced earlier this year after Xer (formerly known as Twitter) user @Milkievich posted a thread about the actor. However, their account is no longer available on the site.

According to their unavailable thread, Milkievich accused the actor of throwing parties where they would “explicitly invite women they thought were hot so they could get them drunk and high enough to have sex with them”.

Since Milkievich came forward with the allegations, other women chimed in with their alleged experiences with White.

Alongside the allegations of sexual assault, some users also alleged that the actor was racist. One Xer user, @LARUSSOCROSS, posted a TikTok of who they claim is White saying racial slurs and pretending to bash a black person.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Percy Hynes White’s reps for comment when the allegations first came to light but did not receive a reply.

Image source: Netflix / Wednesday