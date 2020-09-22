Pen15 is finally back, baby! Season 2 of the delightfully cringe series hit Stan last week – and Hulu in the States – and already, people are calling it another winner.

For those unacquainted with Pen15, the series is the brainchild of best mates Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The pair also star in the series as their 13-year-old selves, surrounded by actual 13 year olds.

The adult comedy will make your bones vibrate from secondhand embarrassment, because it is so, so, so unbelievably true to what it was like being a pubescent kid in the 2000s. It is, in so many words, cringe-porn.

But if you’re going to relive those lovely years, allow Pen15 to take you back.

I also just personally relate to 13-year-old Maya’s bowl cut, which is something I unfortunately sported when I was a wee lass.

I even had this same friendship necklace, which I bought from Diva. Is Diva still a thing? Probably not.

Maya Erskine in Pen15.

Part of season 2 focuses on Konkle as she navigates her parents’ divorce, something that closely reflects what she went through growing up.

“We learned from Season 1 that whenever there’s an honest story that feels scary to share, it’s probably going to resonate with people,” Konkle told Variety ahead of its release.

“For me that was a huge secret: On the outside I was doing theatre and playing the French horn and trying to be as great as I could, and then my family life was a mess.”

It’s been a couple of days since Pen15 premiered on Stan, and fans have already taken to Twitter to express just how bloody good it is. Fans include your fave stoner lord Seth Rogen and comedian Sara Schaefer.

Never fear, all of these tweets are spoiler-free. They are here to hype you up.

getting new episodes of pen15 is the only thing giving me strength — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 18, 2020

i love pen15 so much for reminding me how FUNNY it was to be a teen girl. like yes a lot of is tragic and confusing but there's so much about it that's just hilarious — so….what now? (@Muna_Mire) September 21, 2020

I have never felt more seen on every level than when I watch Pen15 but ESPECIALLY the “Play” episode. Oh my god — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) September 19, 2020

Just a reminder that #Pen15 is back on Hulu and it’s so fucking great and funny it’s almost maddening. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 20, 2020

Friends, listen to me, I beg you, this season of PEN15 is the best tv on right now. The final two episodes are magic, overflowing with humor and heart. The end — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 21, 2020

i finished pen15 i’m so empty — ashley ray (@theashleyray) September 18, 2020

This next tweet has nothing to do with Pen15 season 2, but it gave me a big giggle.

Good stuff.

Season 2 is only seven episodes long, so it’s perfect binging material.

You can stream both seasons of Pen15 on Stan right now.

As an aside: do not, do not, accidentally Google “penis stills” on your work laptop.