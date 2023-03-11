Pedro Pascal’s Coffee Order Is Currently Breaking TikTok So We Ran The Numbers & Were Horrified

A TikTok has just gone batshit viral depicting The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal with an absolutely obscene coffee order. They say never judge a book by its cover but this particular book might need a coronary bypass if this cover becomes a habit.

In late February, a creator by the name of @Alexafromspace uploaded a video of the actor signing his autograph after picking up his Starbucks order.

As is common with TikTok, the video didn’t really begin picking up steam until a few weeks later and then BOOM. Viral. Bob’s your uncle.

The interaction is normal enough with Pascal being his kind, friendly self while SZA‘s Big Boys tune plays in the background.

However, all was not as it seemed.

Fans in the comments section were quick to spot the absolutely outrageous order tag on Pascal’s takeaway cup.

If you take a moment to pause and zoom in, you can clearly see the writing says “Quad Espresso. Venti Cup. Extra Ice. 6 shots”.

Jesus fucking Christ. Is this man OKAY?

The response was pretty universal among the commenters, with most voicing their shock and/or respect for the sheer volume of caffeine Pedro was ingesting.

“Bro what is that his coffee order? He’s gonna be shitting himself all day,” penned one.

“He drinks 6 shots over ice? Damn that’s intense,” chimed in another.

“Why is he drinking black tar?” asked a third who inadvertently raised a great point: At what stage does it stop being coffee and start being something completely different?

A construction material perhaps? Something to paint with? A potential source of nuclear energy capable of powering a small house?

The list is endless.

So let’s do some actual health analysis here.

According to sportsdietitions.com.au, a shot of coffee contains about 100mg of caffeine.

So given that information, we can estimate Pascal is smashing down about 600mg in a single Starbucks order.

Is that too much?

Per foodstandards.gov.au which recommends a maximum daily caffeine intake of 400mg per day for adults, it bloody well is too much.

I guess it’s lucky Pedro Pascal is a Mandalorian and not a regular earth-inhabiting human then…