The PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards Are Coming: Vote For Your Favourite Creator Now

The very first PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards presented by Uber Pool are coming, honouring the people and moments that have tickled the zeitgeist in the past 12 months.

Along with our pals at Lynx and Cupio Wines, PEDESTRIAN.TV and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION — our channel on 9Now — will be shouting out the young Aussies taking huge swings across music, film, sport and more, as well as naming the People’s Choice Aussie Creator of the Year.

Hosted by beloved PTV alum Froomes and featuring live performances from BARKAA and 1300, it’s going be the party of the year. And we’re giving away 10 double passes to a few lucky readers; keep reading to find out how. That’s how much we love ya <3.

So, to get you well acquainted with the awards season madness, here’s everything you need to know about the PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards, presented by Uber Pool.

Inside PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s First Ever Awards

Writer, comedian and soon-to-be-author Froomes will be navigating the shits n gigs at the first-ever PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards.

She’s got style, she’s got flare and you best believe ya wanna be there!

A literal angel!! (Photo: Pat Stevenson)

As a Western Sydney baddie, I am proud to share that folks in attendance will be able to witness the musical stylings of BARKAA and 1300.

If you’re looking to get into the PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards party spirit, I highly recommend listening to BARKAA’s “King Brown” and 1300’s “CARDIO!” featuring Western Sydney’s sweetheart Sollyy (shot Sollyy if you’re reading)! And make sure to buy tix to 1300’s tour in June.

BARKAA AKA MOTHER. (Image source: Supplied)

So what are the PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards?

There are eight categories up for grabs at this year’s PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards.

PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Music Video Of The Year, presented by LYNX

Celebrating the Aussie music video that knocked our socks off.

Screen Star Of The Year

Who lit up our screens — big, small, and whatever comes in-between — these past 12 months? Just you wait.

Litty Committee Young Writer Of The Year

Which young Australian writer melted our brains with their words this year? (And if you haven’t checked out Litty Committee’s best books of 2024 yet, what are you waiting for?)

Game Changer Of The Year

Which young Australian stood up for injustice, made their voice heard, or kicked down the door for representation? This award is about speaking truth to power, and making good shit happen.

Sports Star Of The Year

Has there ever been a better time for Australian sport? We’re celebrating the folks who’ve run, kicked, dribbled, passed or swam their way to glory.

Queer Excellence Of The Year

Celebrating those who slayed the house down boots. Who ate and left no crumbs. Who served their captain and cuntry. You get the idea.

Icon of the Year, presented by Cupio

This is the person whose name you mention and everyone else goes, “Yeah, deadset legend.” Someone who kicked these last 12 months in the dick. Who could leave you on read and you’d still answer their “who’s keen for pub” text within 30 seconds. You know. An Aussie icon.

Creator Of The Year, presented by Uber Pool (PEOPLE’S CHOICE)

This last category is perhaps the most special!

We’re trusting YOU, our beloved PEDESTRIAN.TV readers, to nominate your favourite follow for Creator of the Year.

Are they killing it on TikTok? Are their Instagram stories that perfect mix of fun and unbalanced? Are they teaching you important life skills like how to do your taxes or send your landlord to prison (we kid, we kid) on YouTube?

Nominate your favourite creator of the year HERE.

The deadline to be nominated is June 13, 2024. The winner will be notified on June 19, 2024.

How To Win Tickets To The PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards

There are 10 double passes to be won if you chuck in a nomination for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s People’s Choice — Creator Of The Year, presented by Uber Pool.

So if you’re keen to boogie with a bunch of cooked reality TV stars or your fave influencers, be sure to chuck in your submissions on the PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Award site.

If you miss out, then never fear: you can catch the awards on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION — AKA that free-to-stream service on 9Now that has spectacular content — after the festivities have concluded.

PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION is the only TV channel destination curated and created for young Aussies, streaming chaos 24/7. Check it out here.