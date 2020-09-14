We do enjoy some beauty industry tea, don’t we? And while the latest one isn’t as spicy as your James Charles / Jeffree Star / Tati Westbrook etc bust ups, it involves our queen Selena Gomez and therefore our curiosity has been piqued.

The ex Disney babe recently launched her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and following its release, all the esteemed makeup moguls dropped reviews on their respective YouTube channels.

Manny Mua, Nikkie Tutorials and Huda Kattan gave the singer’s range glowing reviews, but Patrick Starrr, however, posted a brutal review and his comments have made waves online.

In his video, the vlogger took viewers through the products he received in the Rare Beauty PR package, explaining his thoughts on the quality of the makeup.

Fans have since flooded social media with disappointed reactions to Patrick’s review, noting that he frequently compared Rare Beauty items to those from his Sephora collection One/Size. For example, at one point the YouTuber literally swatched his liquid eyeliner and Rare’s next to each other, before declaring, “I think I prefer mine over Rare. That’s just me.”

Noticing the backlash, Patrick admitted he was “biased”, but some commenters still said they were disappointed in his behaviour.

One comment that has garnered nearly 2,000 likes remarked, “Why make a review of Rare beauty [sic] when all you’re going to do is compare and talk about your products. Majority of your comments just seemed shady. I feel like a lot of people reviewing Selena’s line are not reviewing the products for what they are. She is not advertising a full coverage look so obviously it’s not what you are going to get. We know full coverage is what you prefer that’s not what we are here for, we want to know if the products do what they are DESCRIBED AS.”

Now, Rare Beauty has released a statement expressing gratitude for all those reviewing the products, good or bad.

But please remember that everyone has different preferences with makeup, and not everything is going to work for everyone. That’s okay! @patrickstarrr is such a positive voice in this community and an incredible creator and entrepreneur so let’s all show him nothing but love! — Rare Beauty (@rarebeauty) September 10, 2020

“We’re so thrilled by all the great feedback on @rarebeauty so far! It’s so uplifting to see how much love and support we’re receiving from the community for our brand mission and our products,” the Rare Beauty team tweeted, adding, “But please remember that everyone has different preferences with makeup, and not everything is going to work for everyone. That’s okay! @patrickstarrr is such a positive voice in this community and an incredible creator and entrepreneur so let’s all show him nothing but love!”

In response, Patrick tweeted, “Alexa play “Kill Em with Kindness.” Love u @selenagomez congrats on the launch.”

Alexa play “Kill Em with Kindness”

Love u @selenagomez congrats on the launch???????? https://t.co/8UsaKeuIPo — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) September 10, 2020