A TikToker at Coachella took a video of Paris Hilton’s bodyguard desperately trying to keep up with her gallivanting around and please someone give this man a raise. Or a bottle of water.

The video was taken by Meghan Coss aka @megcoss on TikTok. She uploaded the viddy onto the platform with the text “the way Paris Hilton’s bodyguard has to chase after her in the desert heat as she skips away”.

In the video Paris was absolutely feeling her oats (to quote Gia Gunn). She flitted and jumped around the festy like a gorgeous rave pixie.

Her all-white, floaty outfit really added to the impeccable vibes of the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

But alas, not for her bodyguard. As Paris Hilton bopped to the top around the festival, her bodyguard could be seen following her around tiredly. My favourite bit is the end, where he breaks out into an exhausted run while Paris skips away.

READ MORE Paris Hilton Is Hanging Up Her Tongs Or Whatever They're Called As Cooking With Paris Is Donezo

I can only imagine the level of energy required to keep up with an A-List celebrity at Coachella. In the hot Californian desert too? Like Hilary Duff in A Cinderella Story you would actually just be praying for rain.

The comments on Coss’ TikTok were full of empathy for the poor seccy.

Even Paris Hilton herself weighed in.

“#Sliving,” she wrote with a celebration emoji. We know you were sliving queen, but what about your poor sweaty seccy? Please stop making this man chase after you.

“That run, you can tell he was dying of heat,” wrote one TikToker.

Another commented that the vid was eerily reminiscent of her husband every time she’s drunk. And honestly? This vid is certainly a mood for everyone with that One Friend who sprints away every night out.

I have been this bodyguard, desperately chasing after my tiny 5’2″ friends as they cackle maniacally and run away while double-parking vodka cranberries.

“I only want to see celebrity bodyguard footage from now on,” another user wrote.

“I do hope they’re paid enough”.

Me too honestly. I hope there’s at least a cooling lemonade waiting for them in the VIP tent. Now I’d like to see a hidden camera reality TV show all about celebrity bodyguards. Let’s hear them exchange horror stories!

I need to know who’s the biggest liability on a night out. I have no justification for this but my money is 100 per cent on Timothée Chalamet.

The sights that those bodyguards must have seen, my God.

In the TikTok caption Coss compared Paris Hilton’s bodyguard to the time Cardi B’s unimpressed seccy was snapped in a teacup ride at Disneyland.

My girl met @iamcardib @Disneyland and the bodyguard looks all business in those teacups! pic.twitter.com/1PSX6BdR8W — Nick (@DunksR4us) March 27, 2022

Keeping up that level of pokerface while on one of the most chunder-inducing rides ever is deeply impressive.

Really this is just a shoutout to the tireless and selfless work of celebrity bodyguards. Keep chasing those stars guys.