Paris Hilton has hung up her tongs or whatever they’re called as her Netflix series Cooking With Paris has been canned after just one season.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Netflix has decided not to renew the whimsical cooking series, which debuted on the international streaming giant last year.

Paris’ culinary program dropped back in August with six eps, each of which featured Paris pretending to know how to cook. She also brought some celebrity guests along for the ride, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mama Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

It’s basically The Simple Life meets Nailed It meets The Great British Bake Off and the beauty of the show was that Paris wasn’t taking herself too seriously, reading recipes from a large, sparkly, cookbook and fucking up almost every time.

Shortly after debuting the series, she went and dropped another reality series called Paris In Love, which charted her journey of planning her recent wedding.

To be fair, two reality shows at once is no easy feat. She’s no Kardashian, after all (she’s just had one work for her).

Paris Hilton has yet to comment on the cancellation of her series. In fact, shortly after it was announced that Cooking With Paris had been canned, she made an Instagram post spruiking her other series, Paris In Love.

“The #Vegas weather gods please be kind to me! More fun and fabulousness from our joint Bachelor/ Bachelorette party on the new episode of #ParisInLove on @PeacockTV,” she captioned a post featuring a scene from the show.

If ya wanna relive the madness, Cooking With Paris is still available on Netflix. Meanwhile Paris In Love is on Hayu.