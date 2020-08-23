The Simple Life star and OG influencer Paris Hilton has opened up about the abuse she faced as a teenager in the lead up to her tell-all documentary.

Her new YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, premieres on September 14 and is set to reveal the true Paris, who apparently is far from the character we’ve seen on The Simple Life.

“I buried my truth for so long,” she told PEOPLE. “But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.”

Throughout the documentary, she’s expected to detail the emotional and physical abuse she suffered at Provo Canyon Boarding School in the 90s.

“It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all,” the 39-year-old explained. “From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture.”

But according to Hilton, it wasn’t just verbal and emotional abuse that she suffered at the school, it was also physical.

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instil fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Throughout the interview she also detailed how she was allegedly forced into solitary confinement for up to “20 hours a day” while at the school.

It’s important to note that the school responded to PEOPLE Magazine to with the following statement in regards to Paris’ allegations:

“Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”

The documentary is expected to showcase the *real* Paris Hilton for the first time, rather than the character she created in The Simple Life and consequently carried with her for the last two decades.

Considering Hilton faced some of the toughest slut-shaming we’ve seen, well, ever following the release of her sex tape back in 2004 without her consent, it’s exciting to see her finally having a chance to share her own truth, hopefully in a time when she can be taken seriously as a now 39-year-old woman.

“And I felt that when that man put out that tape, it basically took that away from me because, for the rest of my life, people are going to judge me and think of me in a certain way just because of a private moment with someone that [I] trusted and loved,” she told Too Fab in 2019.

I honestly cannot stress enough how bloody excited I am for Hilton to have a chance to tell her own story considering how she is basically the textbook definition of a woman having her image ruined after being the *victim* of a revenge porn attack.

Paris Hilton deserves to create her own narrative in the era of #MeToo and female empowerment, and is seemingly set to do just that on September 14 with This Is Paris. You can view the trailer below.