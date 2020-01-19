In news that has absolutely destroyed my brain, OG reality TV star Paris Hilton just revealed she’s been playing a character up until now.

Yes, Hilton has been laughing all the way to the fucking bank because her character on The Simple Life, and just her general persona has all been an act.

I. AM. SCREAMING.

Just days after we all collectively lost our minds over her Cooking With Paris video, the entrepreneur and socialite has revealed that her upcoming YouTube documentary This Is Paris will be the first time we get to see the real deal.

During an interview at the Television Critics Association press tour, Paris revealed that her upcoming YouTube documentary is “completely different than anything [she’s] ever done before.”

“Everything I’ve ever done before was more me playing that character again,” The Simple Life star said. “But with this, I really just wanted to pull the curtain back and show my real life — talk about things that are very hard to talk about and things that I’ve experienced in life but never discussed before.”

So she’s pretty much saying that The World According To Paris and The Simple Life was acting. Give this woman a fucking Golden Globe.

“I was having fun with it. I think, you know. I was in on the joke,” Paris said of the 2003 hit show The Simple Life, which she was pitched as “Green Acres meets Clueless.”

But the 38-year-old heiress is finally reading to show us the real Paris Hilton is her new YouTube documentary.

“In this film I discuss things I’ve never discussed before. I hope that people are going to see who I truly am,” she said.

“It follows me in my real life, everything I’ve done before was me playing a character. I was talking about things that are very hard to talk about. It was an amazing experience but it was very scary. I was freaking out.”

We really shouldn’t be surprised. She comes from a long list of uber-rich billionaire businessmen. The woman has simply mastered the art of branding.

“At the same time, I built a huge brand off doing it,” she told PEOPLE at the event. “So, I don’t really regret it and I’m happy that people are going to finally see this film.”

This Is Paris premieres on YouTube in May 2020.