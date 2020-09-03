Paris Hilton has opened up about her toxic and abusive relationships ahead of her upcoming documentary, claiming she wouldn’t have made the now-infamous sex tape if she hadn’t been a victim of alleged abuse.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hilton revealed that she has gone through “multiple abusive relationships” in her life.

“I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should,” she said.

She also discussed how her experiences at boarding school made her feel like abuse was normal, which lead her down a path of what she describes as toxic romantic relationships.

“I had become so used to [abusive behaviour] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal,” she said before noting that all five of her previous relationships all started the same before allegedly becoming abusive.

“They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colours would show,” she says. “They’d get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And there there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive.”

Basically, if she hadn’t had such a traumatic experience at Provo Canyon School, Hilton believes she would’ve never let abusive men into her life, or been put in the situation that ultimately led to her leaked sex tape in 2003.

“I would never have let anyone into my life like [the man in the tape, her boyfriend at the time]. I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn’t gone to Provo, I wouldn’t have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships,” she told PEOPLE.

Provo Canyon School told PEOPLE that the school was sold by its previous owner in August 2000 — after Hilton had left — and, “We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”

The news comes after Hilton revealed that her “Barbie persona” and character on The Simple Life was a way to mask the real pain she was feeling.

Her upcoming documentary This Is Paris is expected to share the full story of the abuse she’s faced, hoping to reveal who she “really” is. This Is Paris premieres on YouTube on September 14.