Thanks for signing up!

Calling all Ozark fans: I have good news and bad news for you.

The bad news is: Your fave show is sadly coming to an end.

The good news is: It’s going out with a BANG, with one final supersized season.

exQUISE me?

The Hollywood Reporter reveals the Emmy Award-winning series will be split into two parts, and it’s doing so with an expanded order for its fourth and final season.