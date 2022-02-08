The 94th Academy Awards — which the cool kids simply refer to as the Oscars — are coming our way. It’s awards season babey! The best time of the year!

We’ve got a whole smorgasbord of incredible performances all vying for the top spot in 2022, but as always there can only be one film that takes the crown.

Last year we saw Chloé Zhao become the first woman of colour to take home Best Director for her incredible tale of a van-dwelling journey across western America, Nomadland (which also won Best Picture). We also saw Anthony Hopkins take home Best Actor for his performance in The Father (unfortunately beating out the late Chadwick Boseman) and Frances McDormand take Best Actress for Nomadland.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about the 2022 Oscars, which we’ll update as winners come through on the big day.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

This year the 94th Academy Awards are on March 27 at 5pm. If you’re wondering what time that is in Australia, it’s March 28 at 11am.

This means we’ll be able to see results rolling in throughout the day as we go about our business. My business however will be to watch the results roll in.

How can I watch the 2022 Oscars in Australia?

Aussies can tune in to Channel Seven to watch the Oscars ceremony, from the red carpet to the actual awards.

And if you miss it because you’re too busy working, there’ll be an encore showing on Seven and 7Plus.

Where are the 2022 Oscars?

Most of us will be tuning in from home / reading about the highlights of the Oscars on PEDESTRIAN.TV, so the location is really just a fun little detail.

This year the awards will be at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Centre in Los Angeles, California, which is where the Oscars have been held since 2002. Last year was the first deviation from the rule, because COVID all that fucked things up and the Oscars were hosted at Union Station, but y’know, COVID and all that fucked things up.

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

For the past three years, the Oscars just hasn’t had a host at all. However, according to Variety, this year may have multiple hosts all blessing us with comedic moments to turn into memes for months to come.

Rumour has it that Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph have all been approached to give us some triple-threat comedy, with the other hot speculation being the Only Murders in the Building trio Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin taking on hosting responsibilities.

The only guarantee we do have is that the 94th Academy Awards will 100% have a host this year, as it’s been confirmed by ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich.

When will we get our hands on the nominations for the 2022 Oscars?

Nominations will be rolling in on the night of February 8.

Who has been nominated for an Oscar this year?

Currently, we have no idea who will be nominated for an Oscar in 2022, but there’s been a lot of chatter around movies like Belfast, Dune, Westside Story, Spencer, House of Gucci, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and King Richard.

Manifesting a nom for Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.