Oscar Isaac, a man literally dripping in sex appeal, has officially decided to cause a horny monsoon after posing with co-star and friend Jessica Chastain like a horny couple on their first date night post-lockdown.

This weekend, the cast of Dune—Isaac, Chastain, Zendaya, Timotheé Chalamet, and more—attended the 78th Venice International Film Festival for a screening of their film.

At the red carpet premiere for Competencia Oficial, the Star Wars actor sported a classic black and white suit with a black bowtie, with the Zero Dark Thirty star shimmering in a red sequin strapless gown. Already they looked flawless, the vibes were immaculate, crystalised, and pure.

Then, of course, they posed together and someone caught it on camera and in slow-mo. Watching this video raw gives me the same visceral reaction I get after I open an aggressively shaken can of Coke. My pants are stained, the floor is sticky, and I’m wishing I was a freshly squeezed lime in Mr. Isaac’s drink that night.

There’s no sound in the clips below but that doesn’t matter. It’s still uncomfortably too sexy for a Sunday morning.

Chastain puts her arm around Isaac’s shoulder. Isaac gives bedroom eyes at her arm, stroking it and tracing it to her face with a smoldering gaze that could pierce even the coldest of hearts. Chastain cups Isaac’s face and tries to walk away jokingly, just as Isaac leans in for a hug.

At the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/0go7ousNjt — JCBR Mídias (@jcbrphotos) September 4, 2021

I wish I had words for this but I really do not pic.twitter.com/xJVzOJJCeh — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 4, 2021

oscar isaac and jessica chastain holding hands is my new brand pic.twitter.com/7wyTHM5y1C — bia (@chstainferguson) September 4, 2021

Save some Oscar Isaac for the rest of us ????

pic.twitter.com/SlYnDElxQI — ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) September 4, 2021

Oh, and then someone had to go and score the damn piece of performance art with a song from one of the most romantic films of all time, Wong Kar Wai’s In The Mood For Love. Stunning. Spectacular. Stupendeous. Hang this shit in the fucking Louvre already, you cowards.

jessica chastain and oscar isaac hottest duo pic.twitter.com/DLapzJWdaG — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) September 4, 2021

Oh, to be looked at and held the way Oscar Isaac looks at and holds Jessica Chastain here…

As film critic Christina Newland put it best: “I wish I had words for this but I really do not”. Truly, their chemistry defies the laws of silly little things like “words” and “grammar”, so I’ll say this: Oscar Isaac, are you free on Friday night? Oscar Isaac, I am free on Friday night. Oscar Isaac, if you are free on Friday night let me know and we can do something on Friday night.

Both Isaac and Chastain are married and the pair are just good mates, so this is just them having some cheeky fun and playing with the red carpet camera. But, even if it is faux romantic it feels real to me—and the internet.

If you want to see more of Dune Daddy Oscar Isaac, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune releases in post-lockdown theatres on the 21st of October. In the meantime, I’ll be here, palms sweaty and breathing heavy, falling deep into the desert of my own emotions to this clip till the end of days.