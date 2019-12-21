We all knew Star Wars was never going to turn Finn and Poe into a couple in The Rise Of Skywalker, despite how cute they would have been together, and it turns out that Oscar Isaac really wanted them to pair off as well.

In a recent interview with Variety, Isaac said he “hoped and wished” that his cocky pilot character could have taken things further with the former stormtrooper. He said that he and his co-star hit it off straight away and their pairing made sense:

“I mean, there was an absolute natural chemistry with him. I immediately felt very connected to him. I remember, it was an audition and the two of us just, like, did that first scene back to back, butt to butt, you know, just like doing the scene together, practicing it in this room. And it was just like immediately all kind of artifice, everything just collapsed, and there’s like an intimacy that was very just, like, there.”

Oscar Isaac went went on to say that the two are “happy being intimate with each-other” and it “wouldn’t be a total shock” to take things further, but that he has “no control over that.”

In an earlier interview, he speculated as to why an on-screen relationship would never happen, saying: